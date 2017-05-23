Chairman of Morrisons Appointed President of GroceryAid

Andy Higginson, Chairman of Morrisons, has been appointed as President of GroceryAid, the grocery industry charity, effective from 1 July 2017.

GroceryAid has also appointed Charles Wilson, Chief Executive of Booker, as Vice President.

Higginson commented: “I am honoured and humbled to be asked to take on this vital role. I am thrilled to be working with the GroceryAid team and the trade to drive the charity forward as we build on the excellent progress made by my predecessors.”

Wilson added: “I am delighted to support GroceryAid and Andy with this new role as the charity is very dear to my heart. I am excited about working with colleagues across the supply chain to ensure we support grocery people in need as effectively as possible.”

The two replace outgoing President Andrew Moore, Chief Merchandising Officer at Asda.

GroceryAid Chairman Ruston Smith said: “This is excellent news for GroceryAid. The Trustee Board are delighted that we will benefit from Andy and Charles’ energy, experience and continued commitment to the charity – and are very grateful for the fantastic contribution that Andrew Moore has made since the start of last year.”