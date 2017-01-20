Chlorine-Soaked Chickens Will Be On Sale In UK, Warns Nick Clegg

Chlorine-soaked chickens will be on sale in British supermarkets if the US gets its way in a post-Brexit trade deal, Nick Clegg has warned. The former deputy prime minister used the prospect of eating chicken washed with chemicals to illustrate the difficulties – and dangers – of freer transatlantic trade.

Read the full article on The Independent website

NAM Implications:
  • This is really about cheaper produce being available from countries that do not have the strict – and more costly – EU quality control standards
  • Watch this space…
