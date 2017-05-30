CMA Opens Investigation Into Tesco-Booker Deal

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced the opening of an investigation into Tesco’s proposed £3.7bn acquisition of Booker.

The CMA said today that first phase of its investigation will run until 25 July 2017, during which time it will assess whether the deal could reduce competition and choice for shoppers and other customers, such as stores currently supplied by Booker.

After this first phase, the merger will either be cleared or, if the CMA identifies a potential reduction in competition, it will be referred for an in-depth investigation lasting up to 24 weeks – unless the merging parties can offer proposals following the first phase of the investigation which address any concerns identified.

The CMA said it is now seeking views on the merger from all interested parties, to be submitted by 13 June 2017.

The deal was announced in January, with Tesco and Booker saying it would create the “UK’s leading food business”, benefiting consumers and independent retailers. However, rival groups and suppliers have warned the tie-up will give Tesco too much control of the nation’s grocery supply chain.