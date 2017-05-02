Co-op Makes Switch To British-Only Fresh Meat

The Co-op has this week become the first national retailer to source all of its own brand fresh meat from British suppliers. The society, which announced the initiative last year, also called on more supermarkets and food service providers to back home-grown goods amid rising imports.

Research by the Co-op shows that, since 1996, the quantity of meat coming to the UK from the European Union and other countries has soared from £3bn to £6.2bn. More than £5bn worth of meat is now shipped from EU member states while Asia and Oceania countries account for £804m worth of imports followed by Latin America at £345m.

Asian and Oceanic imports have seen their exports to the UK almost treble from £304m in 1996. The biggest imports from that region come from Thailand (£423m) and New Zealand (£291m).

Ireland is the biggest beneficiary of EU meat trade with the UK, with £1.45bn of meat arriving in the UK from across the Irish Sea.

From today, Co-op stores will sell only 100% fresh British bacon and lamb – dropping Danish bacon and New Zealand lamb. Almost a tenth of all meat imports into the UK come from Denmark, which exports £550m worth of meat into Britain each year while New Zealand lamb accounts for £291m worth of UK imports.

The Co-op already only sells British beef, chicken, ham, pork, sausages, duck and turkey and only uses British meat in all its own label chilled ready meals, pies and sandwiches.

Jo Whitfield, Retail Chief Executive at the Co-op, said: “British consumers will be shocked to see how meat imports have grown while at the same time retailers hang out the bunting and claim to back British farmers. Only the Co-op offers 100% British fresh meat all year round and not just in the meat cabinet but also in our sandwiches, our pies and our ready meals.

“We can do this because we’re owned by members not shareholders and can invest long-term in what matters to communities, not what provides the fastest shareholder return. I call on other retailers and food providers to do more to help our farmers, particularly as they head towards uncertain times.”

The Co-op will this week launch a £10m campaign focusing on the benefits of sourcing from British farmers. Full-page prints ads will appear in national newspapers while a TV campaign airs later.