Coalition Of Food Supply Chain Bodies Outline Their Brexit Priorities

With the government expected to trigger Article 50 this week, a coalition of leading trade bodies representing the food & drink industry have issued a joint statement highlighting their core objectives and priorities for UK trade policy.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC), the National Farmers Union of England and Wales (NFU) and the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) said it will work with the Government to agree common objectives and priorities for the UK’s trade policy environment post-Brexit.

The statement addresses the strategic importance for the UK of the food supply chain and builds consensus around a number of priority areas for trade.

Read the full statement on the BRC website