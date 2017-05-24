Consumers Favouring British FMCG Brands But Also Shifting Spend To Own Label

Despite another strong year for British heritage brands such as Kingsmill, Cadbury, Warburtons and Walkers, Kantar Worldpanel’s latest Brand Footprint report highlights the difficult trading environment for FMCG manufacturers generally with competition from own label continuing to increase.

The latest Brand Footprint UK ranking, which measures which brands are being bought by the most consumers the most often, reveals that the number of British favourites among the top 10 brands has increased to seven – up from six last year. For the first time ever, none of the world’s 10 most chosen brands appear in the equivalent UK top 10 ranking.

Worldwide, the report shows that spend on local brands has grown by 3.9% in comparison to a 2.6% increase on global names, and the UK is following this trend. While the amount spent on brands fell in the UK in 2016 as intense competition between the supermarkets brought on falling prices, local brands still outperformed global brands, falling by 1.2% in comparison with a decline of 2.8% for the latter.

Meanwhile, competition from own label products continues to increase, spurred on by the success of the discounters such as Aldi and Lidl. In the UK, five of this year’s top 10 brands – Kingsmill, Walkers, Müller, Cadbury Dairy Milk and Cadbury – have seen the frequency with which their goods are picked up off the shelves increase. However, penetration – the percentage of the population buying a brand – has fallen for each of the names included in the British top 10, and overall branded sales have decreased by 1.6% in comparison to private label growth of 1.7%.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar Worldpanel, commented: “It’s been a challenging year for brands across all FMCG sectors. British retailers have stepped up their own label offer, consolidating and recalibrating their private label lines in response to consumer demand for quality goods at low prices. The growth of Aldi and Lidl’s market share has also played a role as consumers become accustomed to seeing non-branded products on the shelves. Consumers have responded by increasingly opting for own label alternatives across all retailers, and the proportion of the population buying the top 10 branded products has fallen by an average 2.5%.

“Brands and manufacturers need to keep pace with changing consumer behaviours if they are to succeed. Today’s shoppers want to be healthier, happier and have their lives made easier, so brands will need to innovate in a way that matches these needs – easing busy lifestyles and tapping into consumer concerns around health and wellbeing.”

Examining the top 10 UK FMCG brands (see below), Bolton-based Warburtons tops the ranking thanks to 84.2% of the population picking it from supermarket shelves an average of 25.2 times a year. Meanwhile, the fastest growing brand this year was Kingsmill, which has risen two places to reach third place in the overall ranking, as a result of increased retail distribution. Those buying the brand do so 8.7% more often than the year before – up to 15.5 times a year from 14.3 the year before.

Walkers – bought by nearly three quarters of shoppers – was picked off the shelves an additional seven million times last year. This increase of 3% and was driven by its new Bugles and Tear ‘N’ Share ranges, which tapped into the growing trend towards sharing packs.

New this year, Kantar Worldpanel not only looked at the top 10 overall ranking – all of which are currently food brands – but also each at each of the top 10 beverage, homecare and health and beauty rankings.

Beverages

As well as taking the global number one spot, Coca-Cola remains the UK’s favourite drinks brand, chosen by shoppers 152 million times shoppers over the year. Meanwhile, Nescafé, the highest ranked hot beverage brand, shrugged off the long-term trend of consumers, especially younger ones, drinking fewer hot drinks at home. This is in part thanks to its introduction of Azera coffee-to-go – a box of cups ready to be filled with hot water at home and carried out.

Homecare

This year’s successful homecare brands all released innovations which customers were happy to pay a premium for. Top ranked homecare brand Fairy was chosen 5% more often than last year, helped by an increased presence across bargain retailers, where shoppers are increasingly sourcing their homecare purchases. Comfort found new consumers with its ultra-concentrated Intense format, designed to not only add fragrance but save on packaging and other environmental costs.

It’s not just humans seeking a bit of luxury: pet food brand Gourmet rose four places up the ranking with its range of ‘soups’ for cats.

Health and beauty

With consumers increasingly looking for their beauty routines to be both natural, both Simple and Alberto Basalm, which has changed formulation to be less chemically intense, have risen up the ranking. Simple rose two places to 14th, while Alberto Balsam went up four places to 18th.

The top 10 UK FMCG brands as ranked by the Brand Footprint study are:

Rank Brand Penetration (%) Frequency (%) Consumer reach points (m) Consumer reach points y-o-y growth (%) 1 Warburtons 84.2 25.2 574 -7 2 Heinz 89.2 15.5 375 -3 3 Kingsmill 73.5 15.5 309 8 4 McVitie’s 84.2 13.4 306 -2 5 Hovis 69.8 15.3 290 -12 6 Walkers 72.7 11 217 3 7 Müller 61 12.6 208 1 8 Birds Eye 74.1 10.1 201 -7 9 Cadbury’s Dairy Milk 70.9 8.8 169 0 10 Cadbury 68.6 8.4 156 0

