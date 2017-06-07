Cost Of Everyday Groceries Still Falling

Despite widespread reports that the cost of food is now rising, research from price comparison site mySupermarket shows that this isn’t necessarily the case with many everyday grocery items.

Its monthly Groceries Tracker shows that the price of an average basket of grocery items actually fell slightly in May across Tesco, Asda, Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Ocado, Waitrose, Lidl and Morrisons. Research conducted by mySupermarket found the price of a basket of 35 popular items came to £81.33 compared to the previous month of £81.93.

It found that price increases on most products are minimal, with the majority of products only rising between 1 – 3%. Some items have continued their price decrease, with Bananas down a further 4%, peppers and tomatoes down 3% and 2% respectively. The biggest price change this month was seen with onions, which had a price decrease of 18%.

Overall the cost of 18 items fell, 11 increased and 6 stayed the same. The total basket is £0.60p cheaper than April and cheaper than May 2016 by £1.26p.

However, mySupermarket’s CEO Gilad Simhony warned that he thought the price of more goods would start to rise in the months ahead as import costs continue rise.

For the full list of products for May 2017: