More than 600 people from across the industry gathered at the Hilton on Park Lane, London last Friday for the prestigious Diamond Ball, hosted by GroceryAid.

The evening was a huge success with more than £235,000 raised. This will enable GroceryAid to look after at least 156 beneficiaries in the coming 12 months with both financial and practical support.

For a full event recap and details of next year’s Diamond Ball, visit the GroceryAid website