Dunnhumby And Twitter Join Forces To Help FMCG brands Measure Returns From Social Media Investment

Tesco’s dunnhumby unit and Twitter have announced the formation of a partnership aimed at helping FMCG brands in the UK quantify how their investment in advertising on the social media platform impacts sales.

By anonymously linking Tesco’s active ClubCard users to Twitter’s active UK users, the new system enables firms to see the effect of ad exposure on actual sales. dunnhumby and Twitter stressed that datasets are anonymously matched according to industry best practice via a safe haven provided by a third party, meaning the data used cannot be attributed to an individual user or household.

dunnhumby said that by using the ‘Sales Impact’ solution, FMCG brands will be able identify the key drivers of uplift in a Twitter campaign based on a number of dimensions such as: frequency, targeting or ad type and it also provides insight into what shopper behaviour is driving uplift for example, customers purchasing a product more frequently.

It is also claimed that marketers will be able to more accurately measure the effectiveness of campaigns across millions of UK households, and specifically whether they drove in-store and online sales. By doing this, dunnhumby said brands can optimise their investment for what drives sales, helping them to increase the relevance of the advertising that is served to consumers.

Dara Nsar, Managing Director of Twitter UK, commented: “This fantastic partnership with dunnhumby allows our advertisers a much greater understanding of the fantastic reach, influence, and of course actions, that result from working with Twitter. Clients are rightly demanding greater clarity around their spend and I’m proud that at Twitter we’re leading the industry on a number of fronts.”

Karyn Mukerjee, Director Data innovation & Partnerships, dunnhumby, added: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Twitter to expand our Sales Impact solution. Brands need this kind of insight to optimise ad spend and to understand what works best for customers. We look forward to working with brands to really understand the impact of their Twitter campaigns”.

NAM Implications: