Easter Provides Welcome Boost For Retail Sector But Tougher Times Ahead

Amid concerns that rising inflation is starting to slow consumer spending, figures released today by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and KPMG show the retail sector had a good April, boosted by higher spending over Easter.

On a like-for-like basis retail sales jumped 5.6% from April last year and recovering from a 1% fall the previous month. Total sales rose 6.3%, although the strong performance was mainly due to the late timing of Easter this year. Food spending accounted for most of the growth with shoppers becoming more cautious about buying other items.

Over the three-months to April, food sales increased 2.4% on a like-for-like basis and 3.6% on a total basis. This was faster than the 12-month total average growth of 2% and the highest since February 2014, partly due to the return of some inflation in the sector.

Meanwhile, quarterly non-food retail sales edged up 0.3% on a like-for-like basis and 0.7% on a total basis, down slightly on the 12-month total average growth to 0.8%.

The data showed that online sales of non-food products grew 8.2% while in-store sales declined 1.3% on a total basis and 1.8% on a like-for-like basis, roughly in line with the 12-month average decline of 1.7%.

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive of the BRC, commented: “As expected, the Easter holidays provided the welcome boost to retail sales, which goes some way to making up for the disappointing start to the year. That said, the positive distortion from the timing of Easter was largely responsible for the month’s growth and looking to the longer-term signs of a slowdown, the outlook isn’t as rosy.

“Taking a closer look at the sales figures, consumer spend on food and non-food items is diverging. Food categories continue to contribute the most weight to overall growth, although food inflation has a part to play in this. Meanwhile, consumers are being more cautious in their spending towards non-food products and focussing more on value priced lines.”

She added: “Shop prices are still down overall although other items of consumer spending are increasing headline inflation and hence driving a tightening of purse strings. Although today’s figures do indicate that consumers are still willing to spend, with a cocktail of rising costs and slowing wage growth as the backdrop, conditions for consumers will get tougher. The next Government needs to deliver a plan that puts consumers first in its economic policies and the forthcoming Brexit negotiations.”

Commenting on the supermarket sector, Joanne Denney-Finch, Chief Executive at IGD, said: “April’s food and grocery sales are best viewed in combination with March to iron out the changing date of Easter. Sales across this two-month period were up by around 4% on last year, exceptional growth by all recent standards. Partly, this is due to the return of some food inflation but the underlying demand for groceries was also very robust.

“The public remains in a state of uncertainty though and we cannot be sure how long the good run will last. The number of shoppers expecting to be better off in the year ahead has dipped to 21% from 24% last month.”

Separate data from Barclaycard showed that year-on-year consumer spending was up 5.5% last month, although the increase was mainly driven by supermarkets and petrol stations. It said spending on these essentials was up 11.4% in April, whilst non-essential spending only increased by 3.7%

Paul Lockstone, Managing Director at Barclaycard, commented: “A late Easter and rising prices provided a superficial boost to spending in April, but behind the headline figure it’s clear consumers are recognising and responding to the inflationary pressures being placed on household budgets. Despite growth across a number of categories, the spending picture in real terms is one of growing caution, as seen by declining confidence levels amongst the UK’s consumers.”

NAM Implications: