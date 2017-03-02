Farmer Anger As Tesco Ditches British Sugar

Tesco has decided to stop selling Silver Spoon sugar – even though one of its biggest stores is next to the British Sugar factory that makes it in the heart of East Anglia’s beet growing region.
Read the full article on the Farmers Weekly website
NAM Implications:
- Another ‘tip-of-iceberg’ issue involving Sugar-beet subsidies and 40% quotas (i.e. limits on production), EU cane-sugar tariffs…
- …all of which will be thrown in the air following Brexit implementation and the precise nature of the resulting trading arrangement with the remaining EU members.
- Given the resulting potential exposure to open global market pressures for beet farmers, a little local difficulty with a leading supermarket will be the least of it…