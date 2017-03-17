Flahavan’s And Cadbury’s Voted Ireland’s Favourite Food Brands

Waterford oat millers Flahavan’s and Cadbury’s Dairymilk chocolate have beaten off competition from Tayto to be voted Ireland’s favourite food brands, according to a survey by ‘Love Irish Food’. Irish bread makers McCambridge came fourth, just ahead of relish experts Ballymaloe Foods.

Covering all things Irish from food products to farmer’s markets, the Love Irish Food Favourites Survey received a total of 2,150 votes across 10 categories, with the results launched to mark St Patrick’s Day.

When it comes to the most missed product for the Irish abroad, tea tops the list, followed by butter and bread. Meanwhile, Cork pipped close rival Dublin to the post as Ireland’s Favourite Food County with Wexford coming in third.

The Irish apparently like to keep things traditional with apple tart, pie or crumble topping the charts in the Favourite Indulgent Treats category.

Bord Bia’s Bloom was voted Ireland’s Favourite Food Festival with Taste of Dublin and Electric Picnic tied for second.

When it comes to the weekly shop, Tesco topped the list of Ireland’s Favourite Food Shop, followed by Supervalu in second and Dunnes Stores in third.

Meanwhile, Dublin’s Michelin Stared restaurant Chapter One was voted by respondents as their favourite restaurant, followed by Rustic Stone in second and The Mustard Seed at Echo Lodge in Adare, Co. Limerick, in third.

Finally, it seems Irish people prefer an evening meal above all else as dinner received the most votes in the Favourite Meal of the Day category with breakfast in second and lunch in third.