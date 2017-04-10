Forecourt Sector Stabilising; Supermarkets Hold 44% Of The Market

The UK fuel retail sector has turned a corner, with the long-term trend of forecourt closures stabilising at 8,489 sites operating at the close of 2016, according to the latest Retail Marketing Survey, conducted by the Energy Institute (EI). This compares to 8,472 sites in 2015 and 8,609 in 2014.

The survey found that BP led the forecourt branding field, topping the listing with 1,278 outlets (the same as in 2015), Esso secured second place, with 1,081 branded sites (1,030 in 2015), whilst Shell was in third position, with 1,029 branded forecourts (1,023 in 2015). Texaco was ranked fourth, with 768 branded service stations (820 in 2015)

Meanwhile, the supermarket sector held 44% market share, accounting for nearly 45% of total UK fuel sales. However, with all major chains curtailing their store expansion plans, the number of forecourt outlets remained relatively stable, part from Asda which added 26 outlets last year:

Tesco – 504 sites (506 in 2015)

Morrisons – 333 (336 in 2015)

Sainsbury’s – 306 (302 in 2015)

Asda – 304 (278 in 2015)

The small and unbranded sector, which makes up the balance of the UK network, numbered 710 by year-end (747 in 2015).