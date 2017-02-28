Former Chief Executive Of Nisa Joins Co-operatives UK

Neil Turton, the former Chief Executive of Nisa, is to join Co-operatives UK in a new Chief Operating Officer role.

Co-operatives UK is a trade body that works to promote and develop member owned businesses – from high street retailers to housing co-ops. Turton will join the organisation in a new position leading its operations and business development, working alongside Secretary General, Ed Mayo.

Turton worked in a range of senior roles at Nisa over 23 years and was Chief Executive from 2007 to 2015. During his time with the convenience store group, he led the revamp of Nisa’s own label products, introduced new store formats, and grew the business’s turnover from £989m to £1.6bn

Mayo commented: “We are delighted to have recruited someone of Neil’s calibre. Not only will he bring operational know-how and commercial acumen, but his experience in the retail sector and leading a large mutual business make him the perfect candidate for this senior role. Neil’s addition will help us make an even bigger impact in supporting and advocating for co-ops across the country.”

Turton added: “The co-operative sector is diverse, with major brands like The Co-op and Arla sitting alongside local community owned pubs and football clubs. I know well, from my years at Nisa, the immense benefits that co-operative businesses large and small can bring to their members, and the chance to strengthen and grow the co-operative economy is one I look forward to with relish and enthusiasm.”