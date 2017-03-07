GCA Launches 2017 Groceries Sector Survey

The Groceries Code Adjudicator (GCA) Christine Tacon yesterday launched her fourth annual survey of the groceries sector. The survey allows the GCA to collect views on current Code-related issues facing suppliers.

The GCA is seeking experiences and views from suppliers and others in the sector on how the 10 regulated retailers are complying with the Groceries Supply Code of Practice.

The survey will be an important source of information for the GCA about current retailer practices and changes over the past twelve months. The information provided will help the Adjudicator focus her attention for the year ahead.

All the information provided is treated in strict confidence. All answers are collated and analysed by YouGov and respondents are not identified to the GCA without their prior consent.

The survey is open until 17 April 2017 with the results presented at the GCA Conference on 26 June 2017.

Click here to take part in the survey