GCA Survey Shows Significant Progress For Groceries Suppliers

Christine Tacon today marked the end of her first term as Groceries Code Adjudicator (GCA) with the release of the results a survey which shows suppliers are now experiencing far fewer Code-related issues, with Tesco and Morrisons amongst the most improved supermarkets.

After four years as GCA, Tacon has had a significant impact on specific issues that she has raised with the UK’s largest supermarkets, claiming to have achieved improvements in fairness for suppliers. Results from 2017 YouGov survey (see below) published today to coincide with the GCA’s annual conference, show that for the fourth year running fewer direct suppliers have experienced one or more Code-related issues. The proportion now stands at 56% down from 62% in 2016 and from the high of 79% in 2014.

Tacon said: “The overall fall is welcome but the more dramatic data comes from looking at supplier experience of issues that I have identified among my Top 5 and where I have used collaborative or more formal regulatory action to drive change.”

The figures show:

Forensic auditing: 45% of suppliers reported experiencing this as an issue in 2014 but only 12% in 2017. In 2014 the Adjudicator secured a voluntary commitment from eight out of the ten regulated retailers to limit forensic audit activity to the current year plus two.

45% of suppliers reported experiencing this as an issue in 2014 but only 12% in 2017. In 2014 the Adjudicator secured a voluntary commitment from eight out of the ten regulated retailers to limit forensic audit activity to the current year plus two. Margin Maintenance: The Adjudicator initially raised concerns about retailers requesting lump sums to maintain margin in 2014 and her report of the investigation into Tesco made clear that any request for margin needed to be unambiguously supported by supply agreements. In 2017 only 10% of suppliers have reported this as an issue, down from 36% in 2014.

The Adjudicator initially raised concerns about retailers requesting lump sums to maintain margin in 2014 and her report of the investigation into Tesco made clear that any request for margin needed to be unambiguously supported by supply agreements. In 2017 only 10% of suppliers have reported this as an issue, down from 36% in 2014. Consumer complaints: In 2014 unjustified charges for consumer complaints was the second biggest issue with 37% of suppliers reporting it. A year later the Adjudicator published a best practice statement and monitored progress. In 2017 only 12% of suppliers have reported it as an issue.

In 2014 unjustified charges for consumer complaints was the second biggest issue with 37% of suppliers reporting it. A year later the Adjudicator published a best practice statement and monitored progress. In 2017 only 12% of suppliers have reported it as an issue. Packaging and design charges: Following action from the Adjudicator only 11% have reported concerns with packaging charges this year compared to 24% in 2014 and 30% in 2015.

Tacon commented: “Suppliers have found the issue of packaging and design charges to be an irritant for years. Recently a supplier in the fresh produce industry told me that that they had been trying to resolve the problem of overcharging in this area for more than 10 years. But within 18 months of me focusing on the problem he was pleased to say the issue had gone away.

“I see this as a sign that the collaborative approach that I have promoted has been a real engine of change and is achieving positive results across all retailers. I am delighted that suppliers are seeing the benefits of this change.”

The 2017 survey saw a large increase in the number of suppliers participating (1,220), up 320% from the first poll in 2014.

For the fourth year running, Aldi topped the overall table in which suppliers rank their perception of retailers’ compliance with the Code; with Sainsbury’s as the highest placed of the big four (also for the fourth year in a row).

Tacon said: “I am also pleased to report that suppliers are recognising that Tesco is continuing to improve; as is Morrisons, following a step change in its engagement with suppliers.”

Delay in payments continues to be the issue of highest concern to suppliers and remains in the current category in the Adjudicator’s Top 5 along with forecasting and linked to this the issue of promotions.

Tacon added: “My survey is showing that the clarity I provided on delay in payments in the report of the investigation into Tesco and through working collaboratively with retailers has been valuable to suppliers and retailers alike. Practices are improving and suppliers are getting a better understanding of how I interpret the Code in this area and what they can challenge.

“One of the key areas where delay in payments manifests itself is in incorrect deductions from invoices with or without notice, with 32% of suppliers reporting this as an issue in this year’s survey. While this is down from 46% in 2014, this shows me that there is still work to be done in this area and I am right to maintain this as one of my Top 5 issues.”

At the Conference in Westminster this morning, Tacon confirmed that she would continue in the role while the GCA’s remit is being considered by the Government.

Download the GCA Annual Survey Results 2017 (PDF)