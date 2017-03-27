HelloFresh Expands Into Retail With Sainsbury’s

Recipe kit delivery service HelloFresh will this week expand into the retail channel via a tie-up with Sainsbury’s

The firm will launch its ‘HelloFresh Go’ meal kits for two people this Wednesday in selected Sainsbury’s convenience and superstores.

The five-strong range comprises some of the most popular dishes from HelloFresh in the past five years, including Teriyaki Chicken with Coconut Rice and Bok Choy, Fearless Sesame Crusted Salmon with Couscous and Tomato Salsa, Mexican Tomato Jumble with Spiced Citrus Halloumi, Pan-Fried Pork Medallions with Tarragon and Potatoes, and Chicken Jalfrezi with Brown Rice.

The fast-growing company said the HelloFresh Go range offers a quick alternative to takeaways, with shoppers given the recipe and pre-measured ingredients for cooking the meal at home. The kits will be priced at £10 each.

Patrick Drake, Co-Founder and Head Chefat HelloFresh said: “HelloFresh Go was developed as a direct response to our customer’s feedback that they would like the flexibility of being able to pick up our recipe kits on their way home or as part of their weekly shop. We analyse over 80,000 pieces of customer feedback each month and this has been instrumental into helping us develop the HelloFresh Go range.”

He added: “We started developing the HelloFresh Go concept a while ago and when we were approached by Sainsbury’s we knew that this was a brilliant opportunity to reach more customers whilst cementing our position as the leading recipe kit brand in the UK.”

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson commented: “We know that some of our customers are looking for hassle-free, healthy alternatives to a take-away, but don’t feel they have the time to cook entirely from scratch. As such, we’re pleased to be the first retailer to stock these inspirational recipe kits and expand our convenient meal solutions range even further.”