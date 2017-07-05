Higher Costs Hold Back Profits At Ocado; Expects To Benefit From Amazon’s Whole Foods Deal

Ocado has reported another good rise in order volumes and revenues, although its first half profits shrunk due to higher costs.

For the 26 weeks ended 28 May, the online grocer’s retail revenue increased 12.5% to £659.6m with order volumes growing by 15.6% to an average of 260,000 per week. However, average basket size value declined by 1.4% to £108.45, impacted by the uptake of its Ocado Smart Pass offer and reduced multi-buy promotions.

EBITDA edged up 2.7% to £45.2m after a gross margin increase, driven by a reduction in promotional activity and improved operating efficiencies, was offset by cost inflation, the impact from the opening of its new distribution facility in Andover, and investment in its platform. Pre-tax profit plummeted 18% to £7.7m as a result of “higher depreciation” from the Andover opening.

Meanwhile, having recently signed up its first overseas client for its Ocado Smart Platform (OSP) technology and services, Ocado revealed it was having other conversations with “multiple retailers” about future contracts. Whilst analysts have suggested that Amazon’s expansion into the grocery market poses a significant threat to Ocado, the group said today that the online giant’s recent acquisition of Whole Foods will be a “positive catalyst” in advancing tie-ups with other retailers.

Ocado added that had begun testing a first store-pick solution with Morrisons and was continuing to build new facilities in the UK “in order to meet the increasing demand we see”. The group recently signed a partnership with garden centre group Dobbies to launch their online business next year.

Tim Steiner, Chief Executive Officer of Ocado, said: “I am pleased to announce another period of consistent customer, revenue and order growth, as well as improved operating efficiencies within our UK retail business. In addition, I am delighted to have announced our first OSP agreement with a European retailer.”

He added: “After several years of price deflation in the UK, we have seen this begin to ease in the period and, when combined with our increasing scale and operational efficiencies, this trend will support the continued profitable growth of our retail business.

“As the channel shift to online advances we continue to gain share in a competitive UK market. We expect the trend for grocery shopping online to continue as consumers become more tech savvy and gain confidence in the online services available. Ocado will be a natural beneficiary of that trend thanks to its industry-leading customer offer.”