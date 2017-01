GroceryAid is kick-starting 2017 by supporting the ‘I’m Fine’ campaign launched by the Mental Health Foundation to encourage Brits to open up about mental health and ‘bring back meaning’ to daily conversations. A recent study of 2,000 adults commissioned by the Mental Health Foundation has revealed that the average adult will say “I’m fine” 14 times a week, though just 19% really mean it.

