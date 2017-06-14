Iceland Joins Bink Loyalty Scheme

The Iceland chain has signed a three-year deal with loyalty app Bink. The partnership, which will be live at the end of this year, will see Iceland join a host of other retailers who have adopted Bink’s ‘Payment Linked Loyalty’ technology platform.

Payment Linked Loyalty (PLL) enables consumers to automatically collect & redeem points, offers & rewards from retailers by using their existing payment cards. Customers will be able scan their Iceland Bonus Card into the Bink app along with their existing a Visa, MasterCard or American Express payment card/s and then automatically receive offers, special content and arrange home delivery during checkout without the need to present additional plastic or verbally provide personal information.

Iceland said the partnership will enable a frictionless customer experience and deeper understanding of its customers individual needs, whilst providing personalised rewards and users Bonus Card savings balance in a mobile app for the first time.

Retailers that have already signed up to Bink include Morrisons, River Island, Virgin Atlantic, Topman, Topshop, and Pizza Express.

Commenting on the tie-up, Iceland’s CEO Malcolm Walker said: “An increasing number of our customers are mobile savvy and partnering with Bink lets us stay relevant to them and their shopping needs. We’re thrilled to be introducing Bink across our 880 UK stores and look forward to the benefits it will bring for both us and our customers.”

Meanwhile, founder and CEO of Bink, Lee Clarke commented: “Partnering with one of the nation’s favourite supermarkets is further evidence that Payment Linked Loyalty is here to stay. We’re delighted to have Iceland on board and we’ll continue to work towards adapting the loyalty industry to meet the needs of today’s modern consumer.”

