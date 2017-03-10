IGD Awards 2017 Open For Entries

Entries are now open for the IGD Awards 2017, the annual event that celebrates the best of the food and grocery industry.

The awards ceremony will take place in London on 3 October, when more than 600 senior executives will gather to raise a toast to the industry’s achievements over the last 12 months.

Free to enter, the awards are relevant to retailers and manufacturers of all sizes and companies can participate in as many categories as they wish.

Joanne Denney-Finch, IGD Chief Executive, said: “We are living through times of great change – yet with this change comes great opportunities for our industry. From exciting new products and inspiring shopping experiences to first-class supply chains and dedicated, passionate people, there is much for food and grocery to celebrate. Every day I am impressed by how our industry is constantly evolving to keep delighting shoppers.

“There’s no finer way to showcase your hard work from the last 12 months than by entering the IGD Awards, which have been celebrating our industry’s greatest achievements for more than 25 years. These awards are very competitive and the great number of entries we receive reflects the innovative, high-quality work taking place across our industry. To be selected as a finalist or a winner is recognition of your outstanding contribution to food and grocery.”

To find out more and to submit your application before the closing date of 29 May, visit: www.igd.com/awards