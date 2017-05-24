IGD Chief Outlines Ways Suppliers Can Prepare For Food Industry Revolution

The global food industry is in a state of revolution, according to Joanne Denney-Finch, Chief Executive of IGD, making it more challenging than ever before for retailers and manufacturers to stay one step ahead of shoppers’ changing needs.

Speaking at industry event in Australia organised by the AFGC, Denney-Finch said: “This is a revolution in what products are sold, how they are sold and made, how shoppers choose and what society expects from a business. It’s driven by technology, social and cultural change and the economy, all marching together. Shoppers and technology are moving so rapidly, many companies struggle to be only one step behind – never mind one step ahead.”

She went to say that this rapid pace of change also signals huge opportunities for industry. “In future, shoppers will have a huge choice in what, where and how we buy our food. We’ll be more spontaneous but also better planned. We’ll be experimental, eager for new products and experiences. But we’ll also have perennial favourites that we constantly rebuy, and we’ll buy many of these staples on subscription. We’ll be more health-conscious and we’ll also be armed with endless information about the companies we buy from.

“From a retailer perspective, the action centres on three big battles: food-to-go versus cook at home, online versus physical shopping and big versus small stores. In Australia, we can see that the market is reshaping, with the three ‘As’ – Aldi, Amazon and Alibaba – global forces to be reckoned with.

“Across the world, big stores will still be important but they’ll look very different. They’ll be more inspirational and less clinical, featuring more fresh food and new products, with more ways to taste, learn and discover. Generally, retailers will be working extra hard to differentiate. They’ll make a big thing of their values and personality and they’ll use all the data they can to be better tailored to their localities. They will also compete fiercely over health, and they’ll want to feel proud of the standards at every point of the chain.

“The future will be radically different and shoppers will be in their element, with great choice, convenience and value. Retailers and manufacturers will be severely tested, but the best will really thrive. Right across the world, retailers know this is a time to be bold, and therefore manufacturers and suppliers need to be bold too.”

To help manufacturers and suppliers to prepare for the different future building around them, the IGD Chief Executive outlined five golden principles:

Keep a steely focus on the changing needs of shoppers – “Across the world, more people are living alone. Singles tend to shop little and often in smaller stores, and they want smaller pack sizes. Another big trend is the backlash against globalisation, with patriotism on the rise. This is good for companies with strong local credentials.”

– “Across the world, more people are living alone. Singles tend to shop little and often in smaller stores, and they want smaller pack sizes. Another big trend is the backlash against globalisation, with patriotism on the rise. This is good for companies with strong local credentials.” Pay more attention than ever to technology – “Technology is always being over-hyped in the short term but over a decade, as we’ve seen with smart phones, it really can be transformational. There’s currently huge excitement about artificial intelligence and a new wave of automation is surely on the way, affecting even some highly skilled jobs. Technology and social media companies are the new gateway to consumers. So you need to build new partnerships, but you need to pick your partners carefully.”

– “Technology is always being over-hyped in the short term but over a decade, as we’ve seen with smart phones, it really can be transformational. There’s currently huge excitement about artificial intelligence and a new wave of automation is surely on the way, affecting even some highly skilled jobs. Technology and social media companies are the new gateway to consumers. So you need to build new partnerships, but you need to pick your partners carefully.” Find common cause with your retail customers – “They need your help to cope with the revolution and you want to ensure their agenda extends beyond price. Remember their big priorities: adjusting to shopper behaviour; capitalising on the growth channels; reinvigorating their big stores; and finding new ways to differentiate. In many countries, retailers are putting own brands at the heart of their planning because they have full control over the standards and they offer a point of difference. If you don’t innovate and move with your shoppers you will leave the ground to others.”

– “They need your help to cope with the revolution and you want to ensure their agenda extends beyond price. Remember their big priorities: adjusting to shopper behaviour; capitalising on the growth channels; reinvigorating their big stores; and finding new ways to differentiate. In many countries, retailers are putting own brands at the heart of their planning because they have full control over the standards and they offer a point of difference. If you don’t innovate and move with your shoppers you will leave the ground to others.” Do the ordinary, extraordinarily well and consistently – “The first job, in any period of change, is to bolt down your disciplines and keep your basic standards consistently high. It’s about excellent everyday management, handling products safely, ensuring consistent quality, operating efficiently, minimising waste and providing excellent customer service. It’s very easy for these areas to slip if the managers are concentrating mainly on change projects. Without the basic disciplines firmly in place, none of your more ambitious plans are likely to succeed.”

– “The first job, in any period of change, is to bolt down your disciplines and keep your basic standards consistently high. It’s about excellent everyday management, handling products safely, ensuring consistent quality, operating efficiently, minimising waste and providing excellent customer service. It’s very easy for these areas to slip if the managers are concentrating mainly on change projects. Without the basic disciplines firmly in place, none of your more ambitious plans are likely to succeed.” The quality of your people ­– “Everything else flows from having the right people with the right attitudes and the right skills. It’s always tempting to make training next year’s priority because there’s always something urgent that has to be fixed right now but this can be a trap. If you don’t invest in skills this year, then next year’s issues will be even bigger and more urgent. Great internal teamwork is the holy grail of business, and it’s needed now more than ever.”

Denney-Finch concluded: “The global food industry needs to be bolder, to take bigger but well-calculated risks and learn how to be more agile. Managing through calm times is okay, but what’s really energising is delivering results during turbulence. There’s never been a greater time of opportunity. Seize the moment, be a trailblazer and shape the future.”