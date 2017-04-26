IGD Launches Free Reformulation Workshops For Food Industry

With recent research from IGD revealing that over two thirds (70%) of UK shoppers are happy for food manufacturers to change the recipe of products to make them healthier, providing the products are still as tasty, IGD has announced the launch of a series a free pop up workshops to help the food and grocery industry tackle reformulation.

Starting on the 16 May 2017, IGD said the free workshops aim to help, inspire and guide companies in their reformulation journey. With a varied speaker line up and attendees, the workshops are suitable for manufacturers, and caterers across all categories within the food industry, including small businesses.

Jon Woolven, Strategy and Innovation Director at IGD, said: “The race is on for food companies to make their products healthier. Nearly two thirds have told us they have started their reformulation journey but still have work to do. Some 83% said they have received positive feedback from their customers about reformulation, suggesting the benefits outweigh the risks.

“We want to help other companies who are perhaps concerned about the impact of reformulating or just do not know where to start their journey. The big question is how do you reformulate products while still keeping the same delicious taste? Our workshops will help attendees answer this question, sharing success stories, and the obstacles companies have overcome.”

Each workshop is co-hosted by a well-known retailer, where they will present on their own reformulation activity.

