Intense Competition Keeping Down Prices Of Everyday Groceries

Amid widespread talk of rising food prices due to the fall in the value of the pound, data from price comparison website mySupermarket.co.uk shows that the cost of a basket of popular everyday items still fell slightly during April.

It found that the price of a basket of 35 items (see below) came to £81.93 compared to the previous month total of £82.15.

Some items continued to fall in price since March including apples (-1.4%), bananas (-1.5%) and peppers (-4%). However, the price other items continued to rise including breakfast cereals (+1.6%), fish fingers (+1.6%) and kitchen towels (+1.1%), which are now 10p more expensive than they were in February.

Overall the cost of 13 items fell, 19 increased and 3 stayed the same. However, the basket was still cheaper than April 2016 by £0.85p.

mySupermarket’s CEO Gilad Simhony warned that consumers should be wary that prices of many items may continue their rise and will start impacting the weekly shop. “Although the changes to the basket price are minimal, we are seeing a trend in the products that are continuing to increase month on month,” she said.

“The price competition between supermarkets is at an all-time high, and this is pushing many prices down as many retailers are using fruit and vegetables as a loss leader. We do expect to see a price increase in many of the ambient products in the coming months as manufacturers pass on the increase in costs they have been facing to the consumers.”

The full list of 35 products for April 2017: