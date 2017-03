With the government beginning the process yesterday to leave the EU by triggering Article 50, analysts at Kantar Worldpanel have summarised some of the implications of Brexit for the UK grocery market.

Kantar Worldpanel’s infographic looks at what lessons we can learn from the aftermath of the 2008 economic crash, and sets out three ways the grocery market might respond to the biggest political upheaval in a generation.

