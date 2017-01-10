Late Dash For Festive Foods And Christmas Gifts Helps Retail Sector End Year On Positive Note

A late surge in Christmas shopping helped the retail sector end 2016 on a high, ahead of what is expected to be a more challenging year influenced by rising costs and political uncertainty.

Data from the BRC-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor UK showed that retail sales increased by 1% on a like-for-like basis in December up against a 0.1% rise in preceding year. On a total basis, sales rose 1.7%, in line with the 3-month average of 1.8% but faster than the 12-month average of 1.2%.

Over the three-months to December, food sales increased 1.1% on a like-for-like basis and 2.4% on a total basis, well ahead of the 12-month total average growth of 1%. This was the highest 3-month average total growth since September 2013, suggesting that with price increases looming on the horizon, consumers embraced the festive spirit and splashed out on treating themselves.

Meanwhile, non-food retail sales over the same period sales rose 1.1% on a like-for-like basis and 1.3% on a total basis. This was in line with the 12-month total average growth of 1.3%, which was lowest annual average since October 2012.

Online sales grew 7.2% while in-store sales declined 1.2% on a total basis and 1.4% on a like-for-like basis.

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium, commented: “Despite the slow start to the Christmas trading period, the week itself was a bumper one and exceeded expectations. It delivered the majority of sales growth for the month, proving even bigger than the Black Friday period- which is the reverse of what we saw the year before.

“It was a polarised month as shoppers held out for the Christmas week, which saw sales up around 40% compared with the other weeks of the month. Food sales were the major contributor to total growth, while non-food sales on the other hand were sluggish overall, despite a strong performance by categories driven by gifting items.”

She added: “The challenge for retailers in 2017 will be to create real growth against a backdrop of growing inflationary pressures and persisting economic and political uncertainty.”

Commenting of the food sector, Joanne Denney-Finch, Chief Executive at IGD, said: “The grocery year ended on a high, with a substantial sales increase versus December 2015. Shoppers took their Christmas food and drink spending even closer to the wire than usual, with a record-breaking week leading up to the 25th. This sealed a strong second half of the year for food retailers.

“Looking ahead, eyes are on the possible return of food inflation, with three-quarters (76%) of shoppers anticipating higher prices in 2017. A surge in patriotism could be another important factor, with 45% believing it’s more important to buy British-produced food now the UK has voted to leave the EU.”