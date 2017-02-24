Lidl Gets Go-Ahead For New RDC In Scotland

Lidl has secured planning approval to develop a new regional distribution centre (RDC) in North Lanarkshire, Scotland.

The local council’s planning committee granted permission for the multi-million pound project, which will see the discounter create around new 360 jobs. Once complete, it will also relocate its 400-strong workforce from its current DC in Livingston to the larger site.

The 58,000 sq. m. RDC, will be built at Eurocentral, one of the largest industrial estates in Scotland, just off the M8 motorway. Construction is due to get underway within the next six months.

Lidl said the new site would support development of it 92-strong store portfolio in Scotland. Ross Millar, Managing Director for Lidl in Scotland, commented: “Our new RDC not only signifies an investment in our own infrastructure and workforce, but also highlights our wider ambitions within Scotland as Lidl UK continues to experience incredible growth.”