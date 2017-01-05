Mixed Christmas For Waitrose And John Lewis

Waitrose and John Lewis suffered a mixed festive trading period with sales figures buoyant in the run-up to Christmas day but then slumping the week after.

At Waitrose, total sales jumped 31.1% during the week before Christmas (ending 24 December). However, this year included two extra days of trading as Christmas Day and Boxing Day fell in the equivalent week in 2015.

Comparisons for the following week (ending 31 December) were also distorted by the fall of Christmas and New Year. This trading week included Christmas Day and Boxing Day when its stores were closed. The equivalent week the previous year only included one day (New Year’s Day) when the majority of branches didn’t trade and consequently total sales were down 12.5%.

Waitrose said that entertaining was a key theme throughout the two-week period with sales of party food up 14%, Christmas cakes up 9% and frozen desserts up 11%. Meat sales also grew overall with popular alternatives to turkey including duck, up 13%, beef, rising by 6% and slow cooked meats surging by 63%.

Meanwhile, New Year celebrations helped boosts sales of English sparkling wine by 65%, whilst champagne sales rose 13%.

At sister chain John Lewis, the two extra trading days before Christmas resulted in sales jumping 36% year-on-year. However, the following week, when the chain’s Clearance began, sales were down 9.4% due to the reduction in trading days.