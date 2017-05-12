Morrisons Hoping To Ease Avocado Crisis With Wonky Variant

Morrisons is set to start selling the cheapest avocado on the British market, amid rising demand and rocketing prices.

From next week, Morrisons will start selling ‘wonky’ avocados at just 39p each, alongside other vegetables such as asparagus, carrots and potatoes that are now available in its ‘wonky’ range. The price cut means they will retail at just £2.40 per kilogramme, the cheapest on the UK market. The average retail price for an avocado now stands at £1.05 in 2017 – up from 98p in 2016.

The global price of avocados has recently reached record levels due to poor harvests and worker strikes in grower areas. There has also been increasing demand for the fruit around the globe as a result of its claimed health properties.

The avocados are termed ‘wonky’ on account of their assorted sizes and superficial skin blemishes. However, the retailer said their taste, texture and flesh colour will be exactly the same as a normal avocado.

James Turner, avocado buyer at Morrisons said: “Avocados have become one of Britain’s most expensive salad items. But our new Wonky line means customers will be able to buy this luxury item for a fraction of the price.”