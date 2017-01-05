Morrisons Kicks Off New Year With Price Cuts Across 800 Items

Despite warnings of currency-related price increases in 2017, Morrisons has begun the New Year by cutting the cost of 800 everyday grocery products.

The reductions form part of the chain’s ‘Price Crunch’ initiative which was launched last year as part its turnaround strategy. Morrisons said it was cutting prices on items such as potatoes, meat, fish fingers and avocados to help customers who are feeling the pinch after a costly Christmas. The average price reduction is 19% and all together 1,500 products will be now be on a ‘Price Crunch’ in Morrisons’ stores.

The latest price investment is being backed by a marketing campaign across TV, press, digital, in-store and direct mail.

Andy Atkinson, Morrisons Marketing & Customer Director, commented: “Many customers are feeling the pinch after Christmas so we are cutting prices, particularly on fresh food and everyday essentials. These price cuts will help families who are on a tighter budget and will continue to make Morrisons more competitive.”

In addition, the group said that it has simplified the price of over 5,000 items in its stores so that they are priced in round pounds to make it easier for customers to calculate what is in their basket.

