Morrisons Launches Drive To Recruit More UK Suppliers

Morrisons has launched an initiative to recruit hundreds of new UK food suppliers over the next few years to cut its reliance on foreign products and enhance its British credentials.

The programme, titled ‘The Nation’s Local Foodmakers’, will see Morrisons aim to recruit more than 200 new suppliers from across England, Scotland and Wales in the first year. The group is inviting suppliers to pitch for their place in its 491 supermarkets via a series of 12 regional events, the first of which will take place in Yorkshire on 14 March.

The company said its priority was sourcing more local food to reduce the distance that products travel. It hopes the search will result in more customers being able to buy more food that was grown, made, picked or packaged within 30-60 miles of their local store.

Morrisons is asking suppliers to apply through a new website www.morrisons.com/local. Selected applicants will be invited to an event in their region where they will be able to showcase their food to customers, Morrisons staff and Women’s Institute members as well as Morrisons buyers, who will decide who is selected to be listed in Morrisons supermarkets.

The move comes amid the launch of a new report, commissioned by Morrisons, which calls for the UK to be more self-sufficient in food production and new consumer research that shows a growing appetite from British shoppers for more local food.

The British Food report, published by experts on global food issues led by Professor Tim Benton from the University of Leeds, found that only half (52%) of food eaten in the UK comes from domestic farms. Professor Benton said that in light of uncertainties globally such as Brexit, climate change and potential trade wars, it makes increasing sense to build up a stronger local food sector in the UK. The reports says buying more food locally will increase the UK’s resilience to these risks and calls on British retailers, producers and customers to recognise the wider benefits of supporting local food making and production.

The UK exports £18bn worth of food, whilst importing £39bn, but even if all the UK-grown produce was consumed domestically, it would still fall below two-thirds of British demand.

The report adds that British customers have an increasing appetite to buy more local food because they believe it to be more trustworthy, and that it supports their local communities. This is supported by separate research from Morrisons which showed that British consumers are open to this shift with more than two thirds (67%) of UK shoppers stating a preference to buy British with the remainder expressing no preference.

Andy Higginson, Chairman of Morrisons, said: “Our customers tell us they want to see more food that is made just down the road from their own communities and that’s why we are looking for the next generation of British and local foodmakers to serve our 12 million customers.

“We want small UK food suppliers to become bigger ones – the Innocent Smoothies of tomorrow – and we also want to give our customers the option of more food that meets their local food tastes.”

He added: “Morrisons is already British farming’s biggest single customer and the publication of the report today from Professor Benton makes us more determined to produce more of our food and source more from local British suppliers.”

