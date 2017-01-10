Morrisons Posts Its Strongest Christmas Sales Figures In Seven Years

Morrisons has posted a 2.9% rise in like-for-like sales for the nine weeks to 1 January – its best performance for seven years and a significant increase on the 1.6% growth recorded in its previous quarter.

Despite the continuing impact of 23 store closures over the last year, total sales were up 2% (excluding fuel). Meanwhile, LFL transactions rose a strong 5.2% year-on-year as the chain’s recent turnaround efforts continued to tempt shoppers back to its stores.

The group said that the robust performance was driven by improvements in its product offer, competitiveness, and customer service. Fresh categories such as fruit & veg, together with Beers, Wines & Spirits, its new ‘Best’ premium range, and Nutmeg clothing all performed particularly well, whilst its online grocery delivery service achieved its biggest ever week for sales – contributing 0.6% to LFL growth.

Morrisons said that the ‘Best’ range was proving very popular, with over half of its customers including at least one item in their baskets. The chain launched over 100 new ‘Best’ products especially for Christmas shoppers in addition to the first 470 which were launched in the Autumn. Following positive customer feedback on quality and breadth of the range, Morrisons said it saw further significant potential for the range.

The chain’s improved headline figures were underpinned by a drop in price deflation. Morrisons said its prices were down 0.2% during the Christmas period compared with a 1% fall in the previous quarter as some commodities rose in price.

Morrisons also highlighted a new automated ordering system that has been introduced into all stores in grocery and many fresh categories. Utilising cloud technology and store-specific historic sales data to forecast stock requirements, the systemhelped the chain improve availability and manage stock levels better.

Chief Executive David Potts said: “This Christmas we made further improvements to the customer shopping trip. We stocked more of what our customers wanted to buy, more tills were open more often, and product availability improved as over half of sales went through our new ordering system. Both like-for-like and total sales grew, which was very encouraging.”

As a result of the encouraging Christmas performance, Morrisons said it now expects underlying pre-tax profits to be ahead of consensus in the range of £330m to £340m.

Bruno Monteyne, an analyst at Bernstein, commented: “This strong result reflects good execution by Morrisons as customers lost over the past few years come back to stores. We also expect it to reflect an overall strong Christmas by UK food retailers with this result boding well for Sainsbury’s and Tesco results later this week.”

Phil Dorrell, partner at the consultancy Retail Remedy, added: “Potts has turned this ship around and whilst navigating a big tanker like this takes time, his grip on the tiller is both clear and strong. Morrisons Christmas marketing campaign was fresh and delivered a relevant food quality feel.”

Meanwhile, John Ibbotson, director of the retail consultancy Retail Vision, was equally impressed with the numbers, adding that deflation was a key issue for Morrisons, as the falling pound may also hurt the chain less than its rivals, as a greater proportion of its food is produced in the UK. “Having already fired the first shot in the 2017 price war, it’s out of the blocks with a robust set of numbers,” he said. “It’s a turnaround that is looking more impressive by the day and the discounters are finally being reeled back in. They’re suddenly looking human and are only really taking market share by opening stores.”

