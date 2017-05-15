Morrisons Rated Worst High Street Retailer In Consumer Survey

Morrisons has somewhat surprisingly been named the worst shop on the British high street in a poll carried out by Which?

The consumer watchdog asked more than 10,000 people about their shopping experience at 100 major retailers. The customer scores are based on satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending each shop.

DIY store Toolstation came joint-top for the second year running (having shared first place with John Lewis in 2016), while Richer Sounds returned to the number one spot after coming joint-third last year. The electrical chain last topped the Which? survey in 2011.

Meanwhile, Morrisons ranked at 100th on the list, although the chain was essentially marked down on its limited non-food offer on which this survey focuses. However, Morrisons did well in Which?’s recent supermarket survey, ranking the fifth best. A spokesperson for Morrisons said that the retailer was “baffled” by the latest survey results.

Tesco and Sainsbury’s scored higher than Morrisons, coming in joint 88th place. However, both were still beaten by Asda which ranked in 67th place.

Richard Headland, editor of Which? magazine, said: “The best retailers, Richer Sounds and Toolstation, continue to strike the right balance by selling quality products at reasonable prices. It’s a simple formula, but that’s why they consistently score well with shoppers in the Which? survey.”

Top rated shops:

(1) Richer Sounds – 80% (128)

= Toolstation – 80% (132)

(3) Harvey Nichols – 79% (118)

= John Lewis – 79% (542)

= Waterstones – 79% (266)

(6) Apple – 78% (129)

= Bodycare – 78% (213)

(8) The Perfume Shop – 77% (209)

(9) Card Factory – 76% (218)

= Cotswold Outdoor – 76% (125)

= Go Outdoors – 76% (192)

= Screwfix – 76% (186)

Bottom ​rated shops:

(88) Clinton Cards – 62% (128)

= JD Sports – 62% (191)

= Robert Dyas – 62% (232)

= Sainsbury’s – 62% (278)

= Tesco – 62% (264)

= Topshop/Topman – 62% (181)

(94) EE – 61% (146)

= Peacocks – 61% (224)

= Vodafone – 61% (134)

(97) Poundstretcher – 60% (263)

(98) Poundland – 59% (103)

(99) WH Smith – 56% (225)

(100) Morrisons – 55% (153)

