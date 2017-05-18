M&S Sees Off Aldi And Waitrose To Be Crowned Supermarket Of The Year

Marks & Spencer has ended the run of success for Aldi and Waitrose in the recent years to win the title of ‘Supermarket of the Year 2017’.

The retailer was handed the crown at the Which? Awards which took in London yesterday. Waitrose took the ‘Supermarket of the Year’ title last year, regaining it from Aldi.

In this year’s competition, M&S won the battle of the supermarkets, competing against shortlisters Aldi, Iceland, Lidl and Waitrose.

Meanwhile, Toolstation was once again named ‘Retailer of the Year 2017’, beating John Lewis, Richer Sounds, allbeauty and Apple.

Peter Vicary-Smith, Which? Chief Executive, said: “Consumers should be at the heart of every business. Brands that deliver excellent products and services for their customers deserve to be recognised and rewarded.

“The Which? Awards winners list honours the commitment of those businesses that strive to meet the expectations of consumers and go above and beyond to respond to their needs.”

Which? Awards 2017 Winners: