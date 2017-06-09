Musgrave Appoints Former Asda Director As Non-Exec

Ireland’s Musgrave Group has announced the appointment of Chris Pilling as Non-Executive Director on its board. He succeeds Brian Flanagan, a Non-Executive since 2013.

Pilling has a background in retail and financial services, having served as Director of Marketing and Customer Services for Asda (2002 – 2006) and Chief Executive of the Yorkshire Building Society. He has also worked for British Airways, Kraft Foods and Procter & Gamble. Until March of this year, he was a Non-Executive Director on the board of the Department of Health for the UK Government.

Commenting on the announcement, Peter Lacy, Musgrave Group Chairman said: “I am delighted to welcome Chris to the board and look forward to drawing on his insights to further the Musgrave business. Through his previous roles, Chris brings with him a wealth of experience across a broad range of sectors which will undoubtedly be a valuable asset.”