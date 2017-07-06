Musgrave Reports Jump In Profits; Outlines Growth Plans And Brexit Response

Ireland’s Musgrave Group saw strong performance in its last financial year, recovering from a challenging period for the business, with it now focused on growing its online and foodservice operations.

During the 12 months to 31 December 2016, the group’s turnover on the previous year was flat at €3.7bn, but on constant-currency basis it increased 3.4%. Meanwhile, excluding pension gains, pre-tax profit come in at €73m, compared to €38.1m a year earlier from continuing operations (excluding its UK operations sold to Booker). Group operating profit before exceptional items jumped 71.2% to £79.6m.

The group’s SuperValu unit saw sales rise 2.4% to €2.67bn with its focus on fresh and local food driving its performance. Sales in its Centra convenience division rose 3% to €1.59bn, supported by its ongoing ‘Live Every Day’ programme.

Chris Martin, Musgrave’s Chief Executive, said the group had benefited from “a clear focus on cost reduction and the delivery of a transformation programme” which began in 2014 to turnaround the business and return it to growth following the country’s lengthy recession.

He added that while the business was performing well to date in 2017, the group remained cautious as a result of the uncertainty caused by Brexit and its potential to slow growth in the Irish grocery retail sector.

Whilst stressing that the Irish economy was now in a much stronger position than before, Martin said: “For food, there are challenges. The reality of a hard Brexit will mean tariffs and those tariffs will impact goods as they come from the UK to Ireland.”

He added: “We want to protect the consumer as much as possible from any impact of tariffs. For home-grown products, there is an opportunity for (Irish) suppliers to step in and service the Irish market. That shouldn’t be forgotten. It’s not all doom and gloom.”

Meanwhile, the company is focused on growing its business in a number of key areas with online food sales seen as a major opportunity given that the Irish retail market is relatively underdeveloped in this channel.

Martin said: “We’re absolutely embracing online shopping. I would say we are leading in many respects. Online is clearly running away in the non-food sector like textiles and electricals. In food it has been different. If you look around the world, the market with the biggest penetration of online is the UK which is around 6-7% of the total grocery spend. In Ireland, we are around 1.5%.

“What we saw last year is that our online grew by about 22%. So far this year, it has grown by around 24%. We’re investing heavily.”

Martin added SuperValu’s venture into the Chinese market was still just “a toe in the water” and it remained to be seen how much growth was possible. Earlier this year, Musgrave began selling a number of SuperValu own brand products in China’s via local online shopping giant Alibaba. However, Martin said the group was is examining how to introduce its export business to the Middle East, and it has had discussions with other platform operators in China.

Musgrave is also eyeing further expansion by supplying Ireland’s growing restaurant scene. Martin said the group would look at any acquisitions that were available in the wholesale and food supply sectors, following its buyouts of CJ O’Loughlin and wholesale operations from DCC in recent years.

The group recently launched its Chipmonger operation in greater Dublin which provides independently-owned chip shops with a brand, who in turn buy their stock from Musgrave. This is now operating with three chip shops but Martin said it hoped to roll Chipmonger out to 30 outlets by the end of the year.