Musgrave Unveils New Brand Identity To Mark 140th Anniversary

Ireland’s Musgrave Group has unveiled a new brand identity as part of celebrations to mark the anniversary of brothers Thomas and Stuart Musgrave launching the business just over 140 years.

The new logo – which is a modified version of the Musgrave chairman’s signature from 1902 – will be rolled across the entire Musgrave business.

A statement from the group said: “2016 was a milestone year for Musgrave as we celebrated 140 years in business. Our new brand identity is a symbol of Musgrave’s heritage and the pride we share in being a sixth-generation Irish family business. The Musgrave business has been evolving for 140 years – change is part of our DNA.

“As we continue to evolve and grow into the future, this new identity will support our ethos of Growing Good Business as we continue to expand our retail, wholesale and export offering.”