New Research Shows Rise Of ‘Basketeers’ Who Do Most Of Their Shopping In C-Stores

A new generation of so-called ‘basketeers’ are doing most of their shopping in convenience stores‎, prioritising time and convenience over price.

Research published by IGD and commissioned by McColl’s highlights how this trend is helping neighbourhood convenience stores ‎take on other grocery channels, such as supermarkets.

The new research found that people shopping for dinner at their neighbourhood store saved 21 minutes compared to the average of all grocery shopping channels (including supermarkets, discounters and online).

The data, collated from more than 1,800 shopping trips, found that people spend 16.7 hours, equivalent to one waking day, shopping for groceries each month. The majority of this time – 9.8 hours – is spent travelling to stores, while 6.9 hours is spent shopping in-store.

The research suggests that people can save precious time by shopping for their evening meal or topping up their shop at convenience stores. It found that on average, people can almost halve the amount of time it takes to shop for an evening meal, with the average shop taking 25 minutes in a convenience store versus an average of 46 minutes (including travel time) across all grocery channels.

Recent IGD ShopperVista research shows that the growth in convenience store shopping is being led by post-millennials (born mid-1990s/2000s), with over half (54%) of this group saying they go to their nearest store even if it is more expensive. And the value placed on time has led to one in five (19%) of post-millennials saying they now do the majority of their food and grocery shopping at their neighbourhood store, more than double compared with those aged 26 and over (7%).

Jonathan Miller, Chief Executive of McColl’s, commented: “As consumers’ lives become busier, they are always looking to find ways to save time on everyday tasks, such as grocery shopping. And as convenience stores have upped their game when it comes to product quality and customer experience, shoppers have turned to them to avoid long travel times and queues in store. This research proves what customers have known for a while now, that neighbourhood shopping can save them valuable time, especially the ‘basketeers’ who are fuelling further growth in convenience.”

James Walton, Chief Economist at IGD, added: “Convenience is a large and growing market, with store sales totalling £37.5bn last year. Our research underlines the fact that convenience ranges have changed rapidly in recent years and the sector can now meet more shopper needs than ever before. As our lifestyles change, we see that customers place an increasing importance on the value of time, and convenience retailers undeniably have a key role to play in this area.”

IGD yesterday published its latest annual review of the convenience sector – see here