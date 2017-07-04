Ocado Announces Winner Of Britain’s Next Top Supplier Competition

Ocado has crowned family-owned business, The Garlic Farm, as the 2017 winner of its annual ‘Britain’s Next Top Supplier’ competition.

As the winner, the garlic specialist will receive a number of listings in Ocado’s online store and will also collect a £20,000 marketing package to promote its products.

The Isle of Wight-based firm produces range of garlic-inspired produce, ranging from chutneys through to beer. Ocado will sell over 50 of the brand’s products at www.ocado.com/garlicfarm

Now in its third year, the Britain’s Next Top Supplier competition saw a host of unusual foodie entrants which were whittled down to six finalists. As well as The Garlic Farm, the contenders included Field & Flower (meatballs for kids), Coconuts Naturally (coconut vegan ice cream), Axiom Brands (vermouth), Raw & Wild (pili nuts) and Dash Water (wonky veg water).

The judging panel this year was made up of Lawrence Hene, Marketing and Commercial Director at Ocado; Rose Price, Head of Buying at Ocado; Rosie Birkett, food journalist and blogger at A Lot on Her Plate; and Kayleigh Rattle, Deputy Editor at Great British Food, selected The Garlic Farm as the ultimate winner.

Lawrence Hene, Marketing and Commercial Director at Ocado, commented: “Every year we are surprised and delighted by the diversity and quality of produce that suppliers bring to our attention.

“It was a tough decision but in the end it was the combination of the quality of the products, Natasha and her team’s passion for garlic and their innovative use of a much loved ingredient that led us to the final result. The panel was truly wowed by the unique use of garlic, with the Garlic Peach & Mango Chutney and Black Garlic Vodka being a couple of products that particularly stood out.”

Natasha Edwards, Managing Director at The Garlic Farm, added: “To win Britain’s Next Top Supplier 2017 is an incredible accolade for us. We’ve been innovating with garlic for over 50 years and we are so excited to bring the results of our labour to Ocado customers. We are after all a nation of garlic lovers – and our unusual products will bring that familiar taste to people in ways they have never experienced before.”