Ocado Launches Search For Britain’s Next Top Supplier

Ocado has again launched its annual competition to find the next big thing in British food and drink.

The online supermarket is calling on small producers from across the country to battle it out to be crowned Britain’s Next Top Supplier. The winner of the competition will be stocked at Ocado and will also receive a £20,000 marketing package to promote their product.

Now in its third year, entrants will be required to pitch their products to Ocado buyers. The competition is aimed at producers who want to grow their business but need help and guidance on how to get in front of a major retailer.

Previous winner Hannah Rhodes of Hiver Beer has since been able to expand from a small scale start-up, into a successful business and Hiver’s sales grew five times faster the rest of Ocado’s beer category in 2016.

Stuart Rose, Ocado Chairman, commented: “Britain’s Next Top Supplier aims to uncover the latest and greatest food or drink innovations the country has to offer. There are some truly fantastic producers in the UK and this competition could change their lives overnight, as winning would give even the smallest business the opportunity to distribute their product to Ocado customers across the nation.”

Rose Price, Head Buyer at Ocado and judge, added: “The winning product will have great customer appeal and offer them something they can’t find anywhere else, but it isn’t just about having a brilliant product. I’ll also be looking for a passionate supplier with some entrepreneurial flair and the willingness to work with us to make our partnership a success.”

To qualify, suppliers can only offer a food or drink product not currently stocked at Asda, Waitrose, Morrisons, Tesco or Sainsbury’s.

Entrants should visit supplyocado.com/bnts for more information, with the competition closing on 17 April.