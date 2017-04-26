One-Day Tesco Supplier Training Workshop

This new workshop is aimed at all suppliers to Tesco existing or potential. It explains the direction in which Tesco senior team are leading their trading organisation and the changes they are making along the way. On it you will practice making decisions on ranging, pricing and promotions using the ‘Tesco Reset’ methodology. Tesco have provided all of their processes to renowned training organisation, Sentinel Management Consultants, to help suppliers make educated choices on how they work together going forward.

No major retailer has ever provided this level of insight on their decision making and buying direction formally for suppliers before…find out more from Jason Tarry of Tesco and book your places