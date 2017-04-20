One Day Tesco Supplier Training Workshop

At Sentinel, we are famous for working with suppliers to improve their commercial outcomes with retailers. We have taken this one step further by liaising with Tesco to help suppliers make educated choices on how they choose to work with or partner with Tesco.

In this 1-day workshop aimed at all personnel within existing or potential suppliers, we demonstrate how Tesco decisions are made on:

ranging, pricing and promotions

how display and forecasting is subsequently affected

and explain the direction in which Tesco senior team are leading their trading organisation and the changes they are making along the way.

No major retailer has ever provided this level of insight on their decision making and buying direction formally for suppliers before.

Dates Available:

April 26 th (Windsor)

(Windsor) May 25 th (Windsor)

(Windsor) May 30 th (Manchester Airport)

(Manchester Airport) July 4 th (Manchester Airport)

(Manchester Airport) July 5th (Windsor)

£595 + VAT per delegate

To book, contact us on 01753 86 79 79 or visit our website