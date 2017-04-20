One Day Tesco Supplier Training Workshop

At Sentinel, we are famous for working with suppliers to improve their commercial outcomes with retailers. We have taken this one step further by liaising with Tesco to help suppliers make educated choices on how they choose to work with or partner with Tesco.
In this 1-day workshop aimed at all personnel within existing or potential suppliers, we demonstrate how Tesco decisions are made on:
- ranging, pricing and promotions
- how display and forecasting is subsequently affected
and explain the direction in which Tesco senior team are leading their trading organisation and the changes they are making along the way.
No major retailer has ever provided this level of insight on their decision making and buying direction formally for suppliers before.
Dates Available:
- April 26th (Windsor)
- May 25th (Windsor)
- May 30th (Manchester Airport)
- July 4th (Manchester Airport)
- July 5th (Windsor)
£595 + VAT per delegate
To book, contact us on 01753 86 79 79 or visit our website