Price Of Everyday Grocery Items Still Falling

Whilst yesterday’s data from Kantar Worldpanel showed that food inflation was starting to accelerate, separate figures from price comparison website mySupermarket shows that the competitive trading conditions are keeping the cost of everyday grocery items in check.

mySupermarket’s monthly Groceries Tracker found the price of a basket of 35 popular items came to £82.15 in February compared to £82.27 for the month previous (see table below). Shoppers paid less for items such as toilet paper (-5%), breakfast cereals (-2.5%), pasta (-6%), Broccoli (-16%) and fresh peppers (-7%) compared to January and 4% less in total compared to February 2016.

However, shoppers did see big rises for some fresh items due supply shortages in January and February, including Apples (+5%), Bananas (+10%) as well as fresh leaf salad (+4%).

Overall the cost of 14 items fell in February, whilst 17 increased.

mySupermarket’s CEO Gilad Simhony said that strong competition between supermarkets is continuing to help keep prices down despite effects of the the falling pound and vegetable shortages.