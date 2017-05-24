Profits At Marks & Spencer Plummet 64%

As expected, Marks & Spencer has reported big fall in annual profits, impacted by restructuring costs arising from its turnaround plan.

During the 52 weeks 1 April 2017, the group’s pre-tax profit plummeted 63.5% to £176.4m after more than £400m of restructuring charges. Before these exceptional items, underlying profits slipped 10.3% to £613.8m as a result of a fall in sales in its clothing & home division and increased costs of new space.

Total group revenues were up 2.2% to £10.6bn, boosted by food sales that rose 4.2% as a result of new stores. However, the group said that gross margin in its food business was down 25bps due to input cost inflation and higher than anticipated waste. M&S also reported a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter performance for food with like-for-like sales down by 2.1%, hit by Easter falling later this year.

Total revenues in its clothing & come business were down 2.8% with the group blaming a planned reduction in promotions and clearance sales. However, gross margin was up 105 basis points with full price sales growing 2.7%. In the fourth quarter on the year, sales tumbled by 5.9%, far worse than analysts’ expectations of a 3% decline.

M&S Chief Executive Steve Rowe said: “Last year we outlined a comprehensive plan to build strong foundations for the future. We said we would recover and grow clothing and home, continue with our plans for Food growth, remove costs and simplify the business. We achieved a huge amount in the year and whilst there is still much to do, I am pleased with our progress and we remain on track.”

He added: “As we anticipated, the planned restructuring of M&S has come with a cost and has impacted profits, but the business is still strongly cash generative and we reduced our net debt.

“Looking ahead, we will continue our programme of self-help in a tough trading environment. We remain committed to delivering for our customers and shareholders as we build sustainable foundations for the future.”

However, John Ibbotson, director of consultancy Retail Vision, described the results as awful. He said: “M&S has run out of excuses. No amount of stammering about the mild winter or the weak Pound can mask the fact that these results are nothing less than awful.”

He added: “For years the brand’s successful food range provided a fig leaf that spared the blushes of its underperforming clothes ranges. No longer – stalling food sales and profit over the past year have revealed the full, naked weakness of the brand’s unappealing clothing lines.

“With inflation eating into the profits of the once reliable food offering, and a string of one-off expenses slicing into profits elsewhere, the net result has been to send pre-tax profits tanking by nearly two-thirds. M&S remains a dysfunctional dichotomy – premium food with dowdy clothing.”

Despite Rowe’s turnaround strategy, Ibbotson said fundamental problems with the business still remain. “M&S has too many High Street stores in the wrong locations and too much competition in both fashion and food, on the net and instore,” he said.

“The appointment of the former Asda chief executive, Archie Norman, as M&S’s new chairman is to be welcomed. Drastic action is needed to turn around M&S and Norman will not be afraid to take it.”