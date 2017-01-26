Research From Nielsen Shows People Spend Significantly Less On Weekly Shop At Discounters Than At The Big Four Supermarkets

New data released today by Nielsen reveals the difference in how much people spend on a big shop at the discounters versus the most popular supermarkets.

When looking at trips where at least 20 items were bought, the average spend ranges from £31.28 in bargain stores to £58.85 in Waitrose, according to the Nielsen retail data. It reveals the average spend on the ‘big shop’ at the discounters is £38.76 compared to £53.16 across the Big Four and £58.52 across Waitrose and M&S.

“In simple terms, when people do a big shop at the discounters they spend £15 less than they do at one at the big four, as the shopping basket from a discounter contains a different range of products with more private label, and £20 less than at Waitrose and M&S,” said Mike Watkins, Nielsen’s UK head of retailer and business insight.

The study – from Nielsen’s Homescan data which measures actual purchasing among 15,000 British households – also reveals that shoppers are adding more frequent, smaller grocery trips alongside the ‘big shop’. People now make 5% more grocery trips than they did two years ago, which means the average amount spent, on the big shop has dropped 5% to £50.58.

“A few percentage points may not sound significant but in an industry worth £145bn a year, small changes mean billions in sales,” said Watkins. “The move to ‘little and often’ is a symptom of busier and more time-pressured lifestyles as well as financial concerns of wasting food. Thus, supermarkets have made huge investments in the convenience store format to meet this demand and offer a greater variety of food and drink. Their historical role for purely immediate or ‘distress’ purchasing is long gone.”

Small trips – baskets of less than six items – account for over half (53%) of grocery trips, while medium trips (6-20 items) account for 34%. The remaining 13% are for trips to buy over 20 items. However, due to their size, the “big shop” accounts for just under half (46%) of grocery spend, while the smallest trips account for 17%.

Aldi and Lidl’s share of ‘big shop’ trips is now 13% – compared to just 7.4% for trips of up to 20 items. Nielsen predicts that if the discounter’s current growth rates continue their share of the big shop will more than double within five years.

Consequently, Watkins said the ‘macro’ picture of people buying groceries more often and the corresponding rise in smaller baskets “masks the threat affecting the true heartland of the top four supermarkets – how the discounters are eating into the “big shop”. Although it represents just 13% of trips, they’re the vital battleground to protect as they account for almost half of grocery spend.”