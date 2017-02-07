Retail Sales Slowed In January Amid Signs Consumers Are Becoming More Cautious

Data released today by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and KPMG shows consumers reined in their spending last month, adding to signs that they are becoming more cautious amid concerns about higher prices due to the fall in the value of sterling.

On a like-for-like basis, retail sales decreased by 0.6% from January 2016, when they had increased 2.6% from the preceding year. On a total basis, sales rose 0.1% in January, against a 3.3% increase in January 2016. This is well below the 3-month average of 1.1% and the 12-month average of 0.9%.

Over the three-months to January, food sales increased 0.6% on a like-for-like basis and 2% on a total basis, well ahead of the 12-month total average growth of 1.0%. Meanwhile, non-food retail sales rose 0.2% on a like-for-like basis and 0.3% on a total basis. This is below the 12-month total average growth of 0.8%, which is the lowest since July 2012.

Online sales grew 8.6%, while in-store sales declined 2.2% on a total basis and 2.4% on a like-for-like basis.

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive of the BRC, commented: “After a strong end to the Christmas trading, year on year sales growth ground to a halt, compensated only by stronger furniture sales and a boost for some retailers from Chinese New Year. While this may appear disappointing overall, retailers were up against a strong January last year to try and deliver a repeat performance and many reported an increase in the number of returns received in January.

“Looking across the last three months, we’ve seen the slowest growth of the festive period since 2009. Closer inspection reveals that this was driven by slowing sales in non-food sectors.

“These figures suggest that ‘caution’ was top of new year shopping lists and the uptick in credit card lending at the end of the last year may be short lived. With the signs pointing to upward pressures on shop prices given rising import costs, all eyes will be on the impact of inflation on consumer spending. That said, retailers are a resilient and innovative bunch. They have become increasingly adept at responding to the challenging environment, and as a result the industry has been a key driver of recent UK productivity growth.”

Commenting on the food sector, Joanne Denney-Finch, Chief Executive at IGD, said: “After strong Christmas sales, grocery retailers were relieved to see solid, if unspectacular, sales in January. The first week was dampened by an extra Bank Holiday Monday but the rest of the month was positive, helped along by a small amount of inflation.

“Shoppers will be watching food prices closely. Two-thirds (65%) believe food prices will have the biggest impact on their personal finances this year, ahead of energy bills (58%), petrol prices (53%) and interest rates (28%). Some recent cost increases for producers have begun to take effect but with currencies in such a state of flux, the picture for later in the year is very hard to predict.”