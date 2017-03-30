Retailers Unveil Revised Alcohol Label

British retailers are taking the lead in encouraging more responsible behaviour towards alcohol by unveiling a newly revised label that will appear on alcoholic products in supermarkets across the country.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) and its members said they took the initiative to revise their existing alcohol labelling following updated advice from the UK’s four Chief Medical Officers on the maximum number of units that should be consumed in a week as well as recommended frequency of alcohol consumption.

Revised alcohol label:

The newly revised label, which will be rolled out in supermarkets across the UK, is aimed at ensuring that shoppers will have access to the same consistent information, ensuring they can make an informed purchase.

Andrew Opie, the Director of Food and Sustainability at British Retail Consortium said: “The BRC and its members developed this revised label to ensure that the information passed onto customers about alcoholic products is based on the latest official medical guidance, and also helps customers to make informed choices. As an industry, retail has long led the way in encouraging responsible drinking and we will continue to work with the public health community in this regard going forward.”