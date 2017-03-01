Sainsbury’s Argos Appoints New Marketing Director

Sainsbury’s Argos has announced the appointment of Mothercare executive Gary Kibble as its new Marketing Director.

He is due to join Argos in the “next few months”, replacing Stephen Vowles who left the retailer at the end of last year just months after it was acquired by Sainsbury’s. Kibble will report to Bertrand Bodson, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer and be a member of the Sainsbury’s Argos Management Board.

He has been Global Brand & Marketing Director at Mothercare for nearly two years, having previously spent 10 years at Shop Direct in senior marketing and brand roles. At Shop Direct he re-branded Littlewoods Direct and launched Very.co.uk, whilst introducing Trinny and Susannah and Myleene Klass as brand ambassadors for the Littlewoods brand, both of which led to “significant increases in sales and brand equity”.

Commenting on the appointment, Bodson said: “He is a first-class marketing professional whose strong digital and business transformation experience will be a great asset to us as we grow the business and integrate with Sainsbury’s.”

Kibble added: “Argos has undergone significant digital transformation in the last three years, including the market-leading FastTrack delivery proposition. This, combined with the recent Sainsbury’s acquisition, makes it an exciting time to join the business.

Argos currently operates 845 stores with the brand now being rolled out across the Sainsbury’s estate.