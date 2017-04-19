Sainsbury’s Launching Branded Clothing Range Through Tie-Up With American Sportswear Firm

Sainsbury’s will this week launch a new alliance with American sportswear brand Russell Athletic. A wide range of Russell Athletic clothing for both men and women, as well as accessories for men, will be available on Sainsbury’s Tu clothing website as part of the retailer’s strategy to offer its customers more choice.

The partnership with Russell Athletic will mark the first time the chain’s female customers are able to buy branded clothing alongside Sainsbury’s Tu range. Sainsbury’s has sold branded Admiral lines for men since 2015.

Sainsbury’s said the partnership with Russell Athletic comes as the trend for wearing sports-style clothing for everyday activities continues to grow. ‘Athleisure’ sales have grown 42% over the past seven years and the market is worth £204bn globally and £7bn in the UK.

Sainsbury’s Commercial Director, James Brown, said: “Through working with brands we are able to offer our customers an even greater choice alongside our popular Tu range. Russell Athletic shares our approach to great quality at fantastic value and we are delighted to be able to offer our customers its iconic sportswear.”

Sainsbury’s Tu clothing saw growth of 15% in the last two years with the retailer claiming to be the UK’s sixth biggest clothing retailer by volume and tenth by value.