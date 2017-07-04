Sainsbury’s Should Leave Nisa On The Shelf

When Tesco launched its Clubcard loyalty scheme in 1995, Lord Sainsbury disparaged it as an electronic version of Green Shield Stamps, a reference to an outdated British promotional programme. Yet not too many years after, Sainsbury’s itself had joined Nectar, another shopper-loyalty plan. Fast forward more than a decade, and a similar effort to keep up with the Joneses is being played out between the two archenemies. This time, it’s not in the sphere of customer loyalty, but food wholesale.

Read the full article on the Bloomberg website